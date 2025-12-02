CEO Peter Anevski Buys $1.9 Million of Progyny Stock: Should Investors Buy Too?

Key Points

CEO Anevski now owns $17 million worth of Progyny.

Progyny's stock popped roughly 8% the day of the announcement.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Peter Anevski, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), purchased 79,500 shares in the open market on Nov. 13, 2025, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 79,500 Transaction value ~$1.9 million Post-transaction shares 680,251 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$16.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.29); post-transaction value based on Nov. 13, 2025, market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this purchase compare to Peter Anevski’s historical trading?

This 79,500-share purchase is one of the largest buys reported by Peter Anevski since January 2023 and exceeds the recent-period median sell transaction of 20,086 shares by nearly four times. It also represents 13.23% of his direct holdings at the time.

This 79,500-share purchase is one of the largest buys reported by Peter Anevski since January 2023 and exceeds the recent-period median sell transaction of 20,086 shares by nearly four times. It also represents 13.23% of his direct holdings at the time. What does the transaction indicate about Anevski’s ownership position?

Following this transaction, Anevski’s direct ownership increased to 680,251 shares, representing 0.79% of Progyny’s outstanding shares on a direct basis as of Nov. 13, 2025.

Following this transaction, Anevski’s direct ownership increased to 680,251 shares, representing 0.79% of Progyny’s outstanding shares on a direct basis as of Nov. 13, 2025. How does the purchase price compare to the current market price?

The shares were acquired at an average price of around $24.29 per share, while Progyny closed at $26.82 as of Nov. 17, 2025. This reflects a ~10.4% increase from the purchase price to the current price as of Nov. 17, 2025.

The shares were acquired at an average price of around $24.29 per share, while Progyny closed at $26.82 as of Nov. 17, 2025. This reflects a ~10.4% increase from the purchase price to the current price as of Nov. 17, 2025. What is the market and financial context for this transaction?

Progyny shares have delivered a 60% total return over the trailing twelve months as of Dec. 1, 2025, with the company reporting ~$1.27 billion in revenue and ~$56.6 million in net income over the last year. Anevski’s buy follows a period of strong operational performance and share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1,268.69 million Net income (TTM) $56.57 million Price (as of market close 12/2/25) $24.95 1-year price change 60%

Note: 1-year performance calculated using Nov. 13th, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Progyny:

Offers fertility and family building benefits solutions, including personalized concierge support, a selective network of fertility specialists, and integrated pharmacy benefits through Progyny Rx.

Targets large employers across the United States seeking comprehensive fertility, surrogacy, and adoption support for their workforce.

Progyny operates at scale within the healthcare information services sector, focusing on fertility and family-building benefit management for employers.

The company leverages a differentiated plan design and a curated provider network to deliver value-added services and outcomes.

Its integrated approach and specialized offerings position it as a leading provider in the employer-sponsored fertility benefits market.

Foolish take

Chief Executive Officer Peter Anevski's purchase of Progyny stock is undoubtedly a noteworthy event for investors.

Anevski purchased the shares using his own cash to offset tax withholding obligations, so in this sense, they believe that the shares are a value at today's price. If not, Anevski could have just let the company withhold shares to cover their withholding tax.

So while this wasn't a "pure bet" on Progyny stock, it is a nuanced buy signal from the leader of the industry-leading fertility benefits company.

Following a quarter where Progyny reported 9% sales growth, continued to see its cash flows balloon, and saw near-100% customer retention, I'd argue it's pretty clear why Anevski was happy to buy shares with his own money.

From a longer-term Foolish perspective, there's a lot to like about the fertility benefits specialist as global fertility rates unfortunately continue to decline, making the upstart company's products a clear benefit to society.

Still trading at just 12 times free cash flow and 14 times forward earnings, Progyny looks discounted and remains one of my favorite stocks to buy, especially with some of the best Net Promoter Scores in the healthcare industry.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider transactions in a company's securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Open market purchase: Buying shares directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or option exercises.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or indirect means.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Concierge support: Personalized assistance provided to clients, often to help navigate complex services or benefits.

Provider network: A group of professionals or organizations contracted to deliver specific services to clients or members.

Benefit management: The administration and coordination of employee benefits, such as healthcare or family-building services, for organizations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,012%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Progyny. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progyny. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.