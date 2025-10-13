Personal Finance

CEO Pay vs. Worker Wages: 7 Companies With Biggest Gaps

October 13, 2025

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

At many major U.S. companies, the CEO earns far more than the average employee — but in some cases, the gap is jaw-dropping.

A new report from the Institute for Policy Studies revealed that among the 100 S&P 500 corporations with the lowest median worker pay, the average CEO-to-worker pay ratio ballooned to 632 to 1 in 2024. CEOs at these companies earned an average of $17.2 million, while median worker pay was just $35,570.

Here are a few of the companies where the pay gap between executives and employees is especially extreme.

PARIS, FRANCE - JAN 28, 2016: Amazon logotype printed on cardboard box side seen from above on a wooden floor Amazon is the an American electronic e-commerce company - Image.

Amazon

  • CEO pay: $1.6 million
  • Median worker pay: $37,181
  • CEO-to-median worker pay ratio: 43 to 1

New York NY/USA-October 28, 2018 A DoorDash delivery person outside of a branch of the Sweetgreen restaurant chain in the Meatpacking District in New York.

DoorDash

  • CEO pay: $300,000
  • Median worker pay: $38,112
  • CEO-to-median worker pay ratio: 8 to 1

A Home Depot store getting ready to open for business for the day and serve customers.

Home Depot

  • CEO pay: $15.6 million
  • Median worker pay: $35,196
  • CEO-to-median worker pay ratio: 443 to 1
Lowe's

Lowe’s

  • CEO pay: $20.2 million
  • Median worker pay: $30,606
  • CEO-to-median worker pay ratio: 659 to 1
Starbucks cafe interior - empty cafeteria behind glass wall

Starbucks

  • CEO pay: $95.8 million
  • Median worker pay: $14,674
  • CEO-to-median worker pay ratio: 6,666 to 1

ulta-iStock-1615402740

Ulta Beauty

  • CEO pay: $12.5 million
  • Median worker pay: $11,078
  • CEO-to-median worker pay ratio: 1,130 to 1
Walmart store with carts lined up out front.

Walmart

  • CEO pay: $27.4 million
  • Median worker pay: $29,469
  • CEO-to-median worker pay ratio: 930 to 1

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from the Institute for Policy Studies’ 2025 Executive Excess report.

