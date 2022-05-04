CEO pay almost makes GE investors mad

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric investors are pretending to be angry about executive pay. Only two-thirds of them voted to support the company’s executive compensation package at its annual meeting on May 4. That’s better than the 42% who voted in favor last year, but below the average of 87% at companies tracked by Proxy Monitor.

The disgruntlement may seem harsh. Chief Executive Larry Culp just took a $10 million pay cut, and recently bought $5 million of GE stock https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/40545/000106299322011309/xslF345X03/form4.xml. Even so, the $22 million he took home last year is high considering GE stock has fallen 20% during his tenure. Culp can still bag $124 million if he returns the shares to where they were six months ago and keeps them there.

Culp’s position, and his pay, is safe. The non-binding vote contrasts with shareholders effortlessly reelecting GE’s directors – an area where they have real agency. For a struggling company, an overpaid chief executive is better than none at all. (By John Foley)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Aston Martin’s new driver faces a wild race

Airbnb dodges post-Covid comeuppance

BP’s windfall-tax shield still leaves it exposed

JetBlue antitrust risk haunts Spirit

U.S. consumers holding up better than Amazon

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.