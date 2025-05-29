Bitcoin Magazine



CEO Paolo Ardoino Said, “Tether Will Be the Biggest Bitcoin Miner in the World”

Today, at the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the CEO of Tether Paolo Ardoino talked about the investments, inventions and Bitcoin mining of Tether.

Paolo Ardoino began his speech by saying, “last year we made $13 billion in profit. We keep a $120 billion blast in US treasuries as of now. We have committed to bring re-invest a lot into Bitcoin. We now have more than 100,000 Bitcoin that we own as a company.”

JUST IN: Tether announces it owns over 100,000 #Bitcoin and more than 50 tons of gold. pic.twitter.com/0Ja83hCs1H — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 29, 2025

“Bitcoin is perfect, gold is imperfect,” said Paolo

Ardoino explained a little of their history with Bitcoin. “We are a company that was born with Bitcoin,” stated. ”We are all Bitcoiners at heart. Everyone in our company loves Bitcoin.”

El Salvador has been a supporter of Bitcoin and Paolo mentioned, “we have our headquarters in El Salvador, the original Bitcoin country. We support el Salvador.”

During his speech, he made a big announcement of Tether becoming the biggest Bitcoin miner in the world.

“We invested 2 billion in energy production and bitcoin mining actually is a bit more than that. Something that we have been very shy to say, but I think that it’s very realistic that by the end of the year, Tether will be the biggest Bitcoin miner in the world, even including all the public companies.”

Ardoino mentioned their new AI system made for society and not for corporations.

“I want my AI agent to have a non-custodial wallet, so I can grant him some money. The money is kept by the AI agent and the AI agent will work for me. Will not work under the rules and conditions of someone else,” announced Ardoino. “We have announced our AI platform recently. It’s called QVAC.”

Closing, Ardoino talked about their investment with Rumble and their new project. He stated, “we are collaborating to launch a Rumble Wallet that will be Bitcoin first and a little bit of stable coins wallet for the people.”

This post CEO Paolo Ardoino Said, “Tether Will Be the Biggest Bitcoin Miner in the World” first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.