CEO of UK's M&C Saatchi to step down - Sky News

July 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British advertising group M&C Saatchi Plc SAA.L, Moray MacLennan, will retire from the company in the coming months, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The company will announce that it is kicking off search for a new CEO on Monday, the report said.

Saatchi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MacLennan, who was has worked with the company since 1995, took over as CEO in 2021.

The news comes after Saatchi in March named Future Plc's FUTR.L CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne as its chair.

