CEO of trader Olam's cocoa business to retire

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Olam Group's OLAG.SI food ingredients unit said on Tuesday the chief executive of its cocoa business, Gerard Manley, who was also chief sustainability officer for the entire company, will retire end-June.

Manley, who has 40 years of experience in the cocoa sector, was instrumental in developing the firm's sustainable cocoa sourcing strategy, Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) said in a statement.

Manley was a key architect for the company in a sector of the business that is becoming increasingly important. Commodity traders have come under increased pressure from consumers and regulators to respect human rights and the environment when sourcing supplies from around the world.

A landmark EU law aimed at preventing companies operating in the bloc from importing commodities linked to deforestation was passed last December, and should come into force next year.

Manley will be succeeded by the current chief operating officer of the cocoa business, Tejinder Singh Saraon.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.