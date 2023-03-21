Commodities

CEO of trader Olam's cocoa business to retire

March 21, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Olam Group's OLAG.SI food ingredients unit said on Tuesday the chief executive of its cocoa business, Gerard Manley, who was also chief sustainability officer for the entire company, will retire end-June.

Manley, who has 40 years of experience in the cocoa sector, was instrumental in developing the firm's sustainable cocoa sourcing strategy, Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) said in a statement.

Manley was a key architect for the company in a sector of the business that is becoming increasingly important. Commodity traders have come under increased pressure from consumers and regulators to respect human rights and the environment when sourcing supplies from around the world.

A landmark EU law aimed at preventing companies operating in the bloc from importing commodities linked to deforestation was passed last December, and should come into force next year.

Manley will be succeeded by the current chief operating officer of the cocoa business, Tejinder Singh Saraon.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.