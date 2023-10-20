News & Insights

World Markets

CEO of South Africa's Tiger Brands to step down; shares up

Credit: REUTERS/JAMES OATWAY

October 20, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

Rewrites throughout with share price update, background

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Africa's biggest food producing company, South Africa's Tiger Brands TBSJ.J, jumped almost 12% early on Friday after it said CEO Noel Doyle would step down and would be replaced by Tjaart Kruger from Nov. 1.

Most South African fast moving consumer goods companies have faced headwinds including inflation, high interest rates and higher costs in dealing with the impact of rolling daily power cuts. This has impacted their profits, margins and sent annual targets awry.

The end of Doyle's tenure was a joint decision after "the Board concluded that new leadership was required to respond to the challenges currently facing the company", Tiger Brands said.

Doyle will remain available until March 31 to facilitate the handover to Kruger, the former CEO of rival Premier Foods PMRJ.J. The new CEO has signed a 26-month contract with Tiger Brands, the company said.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; editing by Jason Neely and Promit Mukherjee)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.