World Markets

CEO of S.Africa's Absa in discussions to leave, bank says

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Absa Group Chief Executive Daniel Mminele is in talks with the board on an agreement to leave the South African bank, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down almost 4%.

Adds details, shares

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - Absa Group ABGJ.J Chief Executive Daniel Mminele is in talks with the board on an agreement to leave the South African bank, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down almost 4%.

Mminele took over at Absa, one of the continent's biggest banks, less than two years ago, and has been responsible for driving a turnaround plan that was largely put in place before his arrival, although he made some changes to strategy.

Business Day newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Mminele would step down due to differences of opinion on the bank's strategic direction.

Absa said in a brief statement that the board had been in discussions with Mminele around his working relationship with them and a further announcement would be made later on Tuesday.

"Mr Mminele and the board are working on a suitable separation agreement," the bank said, without elaborating.

An Absa spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Mminele could not immediately be reached for comment.

Absa shares were down 3.8% at 0729 GMT.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular