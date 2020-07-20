Companies

CEO of S.African state defence firm Denel to step down

Contributors
Joe Bavier Reuters
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published

The chief executive of South Africa's beleaguered state-owned defence firm Denel will step down on Aug. 15, the company said on Monday.

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South Africa's beleaguered state-owned defence firm Denel will step down on Aug. 15, the company said on Monday.

Denel, which makes equipment ranging from armoured vehicles to attack helicopters and missiles, has struggled to pay employee salaries amid a liquidity crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company did not say why CEO Danie du Toit was resigning and he declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

In its statement, Denel said an interim CEO would be appointed shortly.

One of several state firms being kept afloat with government bailouts, Denel received 1.8 billion rand ($108 million) from the state last year.

It was promised another 576 million rand in this year's budget, but those funds are earmarked to help clear debt and so far only 72 million rand has been disbursed.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, du Toit said Denel may not survive the next few months unless the government lets it use some promised bailout funds to generate revenues rather than to repay debt.

($1 = 16.7313 rand)

(Reporting by Joe Bavier and Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)

((joe.bavier@thomsonreuters.com; +27 664877766; Reuters Messaging: joe.bavier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Paylocity CEO Details Software Firm's Expanding Business Opportunities

    Paylocity stock earns a spot on IBD's coveted Stock Spotlight screen, which highlights companies with strong earnings and sales growth as well as top-notch technical action. Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp discusses the company's solid performance.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular