CEO of Rosneft says BP still remains major stakeholder

Reuters Reuters
Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Saturday that BP still remains its largest private shareholder despite having announced its departure in February after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sechin, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, said BP also still owns stakes in large-scale Rosneft projects including Taas Yuriakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Yermak Neftegaz.

He said dividends accruing to BP would be transferred to special accounts, but did not elaborate further.

