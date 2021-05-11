CEO of Poland's biggest bank submits surprise resignation

By 1057 GMT shares in PKO BP were down by 8.3%.

Analysts said that Jagiello's resignation was a surprise for the markets.

"The chief executive had good ratings among investors, the bank was well run and the rights of minority shareholders were largely respected. The share price shows that this is negative information. Until the new CEO is known, the risk is definitely there," said Ipopema Securities analyst Lukasz Janczak.

A source close to the situation said the resignation of Jagiello, a close ally of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, was a political decision reflecting ongoing clashes within the ruling coalition.

A spokeswoman for the ruling Law and Justice party was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Additional reporting by Karol Badohal Editing by David Goodman)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.