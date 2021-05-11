PKO

CEO of Poland's biggest bank submits surprise resignation

The chief executive of state-run Polish bank PKO BP has submitted his resignation, the lender said on Tuesday, with the surprise announcement sending its shares down as much as 8%.

By 1057 GMT shares in PKO BP were down by 8.3%.

Analysts said that Jagiello's resignation was a surprise for the markets.

"The chief executive had good ratings among investors, the bank was well run and the rights of minority shareholders were largely respected. The share price shows that this is negative information. Until the new CEO is known, the risk is definitely there," said Ipopema Securities analyst Lukasz Janczak.

A source close to the situation said the resignation of Jagiello, a close ally of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, was a political decision reflecting ongoing clashes within the ruling coalition.

A spokeswoman for the ruling Law and Justice party was not immediately available to comment.

