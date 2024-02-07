News & Insights

CEO of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP steps down

February 07, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - PKO BP PKO.WA CEO Dariusz Szwed has stepped down, the bank said on Wednesday.

Poland's largest lender did not provide reasons for the resignation.

Szwed has been at the helm of PKO BP since April last year.

Poland's new government is seeking changes on the boards of state-controlled firms after winning elections last year.

Last week a general meeting of shareholders at PKO BP voted to replace members of the bank's supervisory board, with the State Treasury using its shareholder rights to appoint Katarzyna Zimnicka-Jankowska as chairwoman.

Similar changes have taken place on the boards of state-owned refiner OrlenPKN.WA, the largest company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, as well as to at other utilities where the government holds stakes.

