CEO of Mexico's Pemex says in talks with government for new debt support

VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is in talks with the government about getting fresh support to pay debt amortizations during early 2023, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said.

The government had already taken on Pemex debt amortizations in 2021 to help the company invest. However, it stopped after the first quarter of 2022 amid high crude oil prices.

