Commodities

CEO of Lufthansa airline Swiss to step down

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published

The head of Lufthansa-owned airline Swiss International will step down at the end of 2020, Swiss said on Tuesday, with a successor yet to be determined.

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The head of Lufthansa-owned LHAG.DE airline Swiss International will step down at the end of 2020, Swiss said on Tuesday, with a successor yet to be determined.

"Thomas Klühr, who has been CEO of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) since 2016, has asked the SWISS Board of Directors to release him from his duties at the end of 2020," Swiss said in a statement, adding Klühr would also step down from his role as chairman of Edelweiss Air, another Lufthansa flight operator. "The Board of Directors will decide on his successor as SWISS CEO in the fourth-quarter period."

Lufthansa last week announced further cuts to its fleet and workforce along with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) impairment on idled aircraft as Europe's worsening coronavirus situation spread gloom across the airline sector.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular