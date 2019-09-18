CEO of Israel's Paz Oil seeks to step down in 2020

TEL AVIV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Paz Oil Co PZOL.TA said on Wednesday it was holding talks with Chief Executive Officer Yona Fogel over his resignation in 2020, at his request, as well as the terms.

The company, Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, did not provide further details other than to say it would issue an update when the talks have progressed.

According to the Globes financial news website, Fogel is seeking to step down following a dispute with Chairman Avraham Bigger over plans to spin off the company's real estate activities.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

