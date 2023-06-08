News & Insights

CEO of Indonesia's GoTo to step down in leadership shakeup

June 08, 2023 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK announced on Thursday that CEO Andre Soelistyo was stepping down down, with commissioner Sugito Walujo taking over the role.

GoTo said Andre, who has been in the company since 2015, had submitted his resignation and would take the post of commissioner as a deputy chairman. The moves are subject to shareholder approval.

Walujo, commonly known as Patrick Walujo, is a co-founder and managing partner of the private equity firm Northstar Group, an early investor in Gojek, according to its profile on GoTo's website.

"I will dedicate my full attention to GoTo, working closely with the management team to accelerate the progress of the business units, optimise for the company's profitability strategy," said Walujo.

Andre said the change at the top was in line with GoTo's goal to ensure the firm develops new leaders and keeps moving forward.

"As a historically founder-led organisation, GoTo has always prioritised the development of leaders, so we can move beyond founders towards long term professionalisation," he said in a statement.

"Our progress in this regard gives me confidence that now is the right time to allow the many leaders the company has developed ... to take things forward."

GoTo also said former central bank governor Agus Martowardojo, a GoTo commissioner, had been nominated for the president commissioner's position to replace Garibaldi Thohir.

