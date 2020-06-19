Markets

CEO of Germany's Wirecard resigns

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Wirecard's chief executive, Markus Braun, has resigned, the German technology firm said on Friday, adding that James Freis had been appointed as interim CEO.

