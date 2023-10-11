CEO of Germany's DHL: no plans to withdraw from Israel

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany's DHL Group DHLn.DE has no plans to withdraw from Israel, where it has almost 1,000 employees, despite the recent violence, Chief Executive Tobias Meyer said on Tuesday evening.

Despite what Meyer called a distressing situation, "we will continue to stay in Israel. That is absolutely clear," he told journalists, adding that no employee had so far been harmed.

He did not comment on security measures for employees.

The Israeli arm of DHL mainly deals with express services as well as air and sea freight. DHL has no employees in the Gaza Strip.

