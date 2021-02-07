World Markets

CEO of Egypt's Juhayna detained, share price tumbles

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Shares in Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries dropped by 17% in early trading on Sunday after the company said its CEO and deputy chairman Seifeldin Thabet had been called for questioning and detained.

CAIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA dropped by 17% in early trading on Sunday after the company said its CEO and deputy chairman Seifeldin Thabet had been called for questioning and detained.

The company confirmed the detention in a disclosure to Egypt's bourse regarding a pending investigation into ex-chairman Safwan Thabet, who was arrested in December.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters