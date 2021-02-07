CEO of Egypt's Juhayna detained, share price tumbles

CAIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA dropped by 17% in early trading on Sunday after the company said its CEO and deputy chairman Seifeldin Thabet had been called for questioning and detained.

The company confirmed the detention in a disclosure to Egypt's bourse regarding a pending investigation into ex-chairman Safwan Thabet, who was arrested in December.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.