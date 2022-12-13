US Markets
CEO of Dutch chip equipment maker ASML questions U.S.-imposed export rules on China -newspaper

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

December 13, 2022 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of ASML Holding NV, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Tuesday questioned whether a U.S. push to get the Netherlands to adopt new rules restricting exports to China make sense.

"ASML has already sacrificed," CEO Peter Wennink said in an interview with newspaper NRC Handelsblad.

He said that following U.S. pressure, the Dutch government has already restricted ASML from exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China since 2019, something he said has benefited U.S. companies selling alternative technology.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

