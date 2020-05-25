US Markets

CEO of Brazil's Petrobras eyes end of year for Braskem stake sale

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras could sell its stake in petrochemical firm Braskem SA BRKM5.SA by the end of 2020, the head of the state-run oil company said during a webinar hosted by a Brazilian brokerage on Monday.

"We think it's feasible by the end of this year, and if not, by the beginning of next year, to sell that stake," said Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known.

