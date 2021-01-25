US Markets
CEO of Brazil's Eletrobras resigns, U.S.-listed shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

BRASILIA/NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wilson Ferreira Jr, chief executive of Brazilian state electricity company Eletrobras ELET6.SA, has resigned from his position citing "personal reasons", the company said in a securities filing late on Sunday night.

Ferreira will remain in his post until March 5, allowing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, to find a successor, the filing said.

The company's U.S.-traded stock EBR fell as much as 16.4% earlier on Monday and was last down 11.7% at $4.96, which would be its biggest single-day fall since April last year. Trading volume was near four times its average during the last 10 sessions.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP was closed on Monday for a Sao Paulo holiday.

Ferreira has led Eletrobras for nearly four and a half years. His resignation comes only a month after Chairman José Guimarães Monforte announced he was resigning, also for personal reasons.

The government has said Eletrobras may be privatized this year, a sale that could generate up to 20 billion reais ($3.7 billion).

($1 = 5.46 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia and Rodrigo Campos in New York, editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

