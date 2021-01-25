US Markets

CEO of Brazil's Eletrobras resigns, citing personal reasons

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Wilson Ferreira Jr, chief executive of Brazilian state electricity company Eletrobras, has resigned from his position citing "personal reasons", the company said in a securities filing late on Sunday night.

Ferreira will remain in his post until March 5, allowing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, to find a successor, according to the filing.

Ferreira has led Eletrobras for nearly four and a half years. His resignation comes only a month after Chairman José Guimarães Monforte announced he was resigning, also for personal reasons.

The government has said Eletrobras may be privatized this year, a sale which could generate up to 20 billion reais ($3.7 billion).

($1 = 5.46 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

