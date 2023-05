SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel operator CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA CVCB3.SA said on Wednesday its chief executive, Leonel Andrade resigned his position in the firm.

