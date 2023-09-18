News & Insights

US Markets
SQ

CEO of Block's Square business Alyssa Henry to leave company

September 18, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Adds shares and background in paragraphs 3-5

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The CEO of Square, a unit of fintech company Block Inc SQ.N, will leave the company, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Alyssa Henry will leave on Oct. 2 after more than nine years with the company, the filing said.

Block Inc's shares were down 2.7% at $49.86 after the bell.

Henry was previously vice president at Amazon Web Services AMZN.O and on the boards of Intel INTC.O and software firm Unity Technologies.

Jack Dorsey-led Block, which offers merchant payment services and an app that lets people trade cryptocurrency reported a rise in quarterly revenue helped by higher payment volumes last month.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ
AMZN
INTC
HRB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.