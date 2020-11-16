CEO of bearings maker SKF to step down in 2021

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNES HELLSTROM

The Chief Executive of Swedish bearings manufacturer SKF will step down in 2021 after six years in the role, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Swedish bearings manufacturer SKF SKFb.ST will step down in 2021 after six years in the role, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Alrik Danielson, 58, has since 2015 been at the helm of the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, where he started a revamp of its vast factory network, raised spending on automation, pushed performance-based revenue models and cut costs.

"The board, together with Alrik Danielson, has made the assessment that now is the right time to identify a new president and CEO who can continue to execute SKF's strategy," Chairman Hans Straberg said in a statement.

"He has implemented major and important changes that have positioned SKF very well for the future," Straberg added.

SKF, which competes with Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, has beaten earnings forecasts throughout this year, and it raised its long-term margin target earlier this month.

The company said it had started a recruitment process, adding Danielson would continue in the job until a successor was in place.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters