CEO of bearings maker SKF to step down in 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Swedish bearings manufacturer SKF SKFb.ST will step down in 2021 after six years in the role, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Alrik Danielson, 58, has since 2015 been at the helm of the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, where he started a revamp of its vast factory network, raised spending on automation, pushed performance-based revenue models and cut costs.
"The board, together with Alrik Danielson, has made the assessment that now is the right time to identify a new president and CEO who can continue to execute SKF's strategy," Chairman Hans Straberg said in a statement.
"He has implemented major and important changes that have positioned SKF very well for the future," Straberg added.
SKF, which competes with Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, has beaten earnings forecasts throughout this year, and it raised its long-term margin target earlier this month.
The company said it had started a recruitment process, adding Danielson would continue in the job until a successor was in place.
