News & Insights

US Markets

CEO of Austria's Raiffeisen: cannot give timeframe for Russia exit

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

August 29, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

Adds further quotes from Strobl, background

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) <RBIV.VI>, the largest Western lender still operating in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, cannot give a timeframe for the sale or spin-off of its Russian subsidiary, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

RBI is ready to sell or do a spin-off, but this requires approval from many Russian authorities and European ones, Johann Strobl said during a panel discussion at the European Forum Alpbach event in Austria.

At the beginning of August, Strobl told analysts that the bank was aiming for a spin-off of its business in Russia by the end of 2023. In an earlier statement, he had pointed to a September timeframe for completing the move.

The European Central Bank has been pressing RBI to unwind its highly profitable Russian business. And while the Austrian bank has long said it is working on a solution, it has delayed plans to leave Russia.

Strobl said on Tuesday that RBI had a duty to its 3 million customers in Russia and that the complexities of an exit from the country should not be underestimated.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.