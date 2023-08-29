CEO of Austria's Raiffeisen: cannot give timeframe for Russia exit

Adds further quotes from Strobl, background

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) <RBIV.VI>, the largest Western lender still operating in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, cannot give a timeframe for the sale or spin-off of its Russian subsidiary, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

RBI is ready to sell or do a spin-off, but this requires approval from many Russian authorities and European ones, Johann Strobl said during a panel discussion at the European Forum Alpbach event in Austria.

At the beginning of August, Strobl told analysts that the bank was aiming for a spin-off of its business in Russia by the end of 2023. In an earlier statement, he had pointed to a September timeframe for completing the move.

The European Central Bank has been pressing RBI to unwind its highly profitable Russian business. And while the Austrian bank has long said it is working on a solution, it has delayed plans to leave Russia.

Strobl said on Tuesday that RBI had a duty to its 3 million customers in Russia and that the complexities of an exit from the country should not be underestimated.

