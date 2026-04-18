The CEO of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Dumped Shares Worth $2.8 Million. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

CEO Jorge Santos da Silva sold 150,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$2.75 million, based on a weighted average sale price of $18.35 per share.

The sale represented 4.9% of Mr. Santos da Silva’s direct holdings, reducing his directly held position to 2,924,893 shares as of April 13, 2026.

The transaction was executed directly by Mr. Santos da Silva; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved.

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Chief Executive Officer Jorge Santos da Silva reported the sale of 150,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) through multiple open-market transactions on April 10, 2026 and April 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 150,000 Transaction value ~$2.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,924,893 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$53.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.35); post-transaction value based on April 13, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Mr. Santos da Silva’s past sales?

This sale of 150,000 shares is above his mean sell-trade size of approximately 107,000 shares, and is his second largest single open-market sale since October 2023.

This sale of 150,000 shares is above his mean sell-trade size of approximately 107,000 shares, and is his second largest single open-market sale since October 2023. What proportion of Mr. Santos da Silva’s shareholding was impacted?

The transaction reduced his direct ownership by 4.9%, leaving him with 2,924,893 Common Stock shares.

The transaction reduced his direct ownership by 4.9%, leaving him with 2,924,893 Common Stock shares. Did the transaction involve any indirect entities or derivative securities?

No, all shares were sold directly by Mr. Santos da Silva; there were no transactions involving family trusts, LLCs, or options in this filing.

No, all shares were sold directly by Mr. Santos da Silva; there were no transactions involving family trusts, LLCs, or options in this filing. What does this activity imply about remaining capacity for further share sales?

With 2,924,893 shares remaining directly and additional Class A ordinary shares still held, Mr. Santos da Silva maintains substantial sale capacity, and the trade aligns with the cadence established over the last eighteen months.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/13/26) $18.43 Market capitalization $1.35 billion Net income (TTM) -$227.32 million 1-year price change -47.47%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 13th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is developing Sonelokimab, a novel Nanobody therapy, with current focus on Phase II trials for inflammatory diseases such as hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

The company operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, generating value through the research, clinical development, and potential future commercialization or licensing of innovative immunotherapeutic assets.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with approximately 100 employees.

The company leverages proprietary Nanobody technology to address significant unmet needs in inflammatory disease markets. Its strategic focus on advanced clinical programs and novel therapeutic platforms positions it to compete in the evolving immunology landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 10 and 13 sale of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock by CEO Jorge Santos da Silva is not necessarily a cause for concern for investors. He retained nearly three million shares after the transaction, indicating he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

That said, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares have dropped substantially from the 52-week high of $62.75 reached last September. The fall was due to disappointing clinical trial results of its Sonelokimab therapy.

Since then, MoonLake received a fast track designation for Sonelokimab from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is an encouraging sign suggesting the treatment could get to market faster, but that depends on how well it performs in ongoing clinical trials. Its latest findings from the end of March provided encouraging results.

For investors, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics remains a risky stock. Until the company receives FDA approval for Sonelokimab, MoonLake produces no revenue. Its operating expenses are around $65 million per quarter, and it has $394 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of 2025. It has the funds to sustain operations for a while, but investing in the company requires investors to possess a high risk tolerance.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.