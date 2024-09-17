CEO Makes Huge Purchase of this Beaten Down Stock

Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can give hints surrounding the long-term picture.

An insider is an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses internal information because of their relationship with the company. It’s critical to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Several companies – lululemon LULU, Dollar Tree DLTR, and Caterpillar CAT – have all seen recent insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

LULU CEO Invests $1 Million

Lululemon shares have been hit hard in 2024, down nearly 50% and unable to find any meaningful traction. Post-earnings reactions haven’t been great despite exceeding quarterly expectations, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The CEO must’ve seen some value, recently scooping up 4k shares at an overall transaction of roughly $1 million. The transaction was relatively large, bringing his total stake to nearly 90k shares overall.

Still, the company’s earnings outlook has been lowered across the board, not boding well for near-term share performance. The insider transaction appears to be more reflective of a longer-term outlook, and investors seeking short-term gains would likely be better off staying on the sidelines until positive earnings estimate revisions hit the tape.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The valuation picture has become more reasonable amid the poor performance, with the current 18.2X forward 12-month earnings multiple sitting well beneath the steep 35.2X five-year median. The stock traded at a premium for years thanks to its explosive growth.

The current PEG works out to 1.4X, near the low end of the five-year range.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Margins have also continued to recover nicely on a trailing twelve-month basis, as shown below. The company’s gross margin improved 80-basis points year-over-year throughout its latest quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Recent Insider Buys

LULU hasn’t been the only stock seeing insider activity as of late, as construction heavyweight Caterpillar CAT and retail player Dollar Tree DLTR have also seen buyers step up.

A director of Caterpillar recently made a small splash, acquiring 100 CAT shares at a total transaction value of just under $35k. Caterpillar shares have modestly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2024, gaining nearly 20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A director of Dollar Tree made a purchase in early September, scooping up 2.2k DLTR shares at a total transaction value of $150k. The stock’s outlook has been slashed across the board, landing it into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

While the insider transaction is overall positive, the current outlook suggests near-term underperformance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All stocks above – lululemon LULU, Dollar Tree DLTR, and Caterpillar CAT – have seen recent insider activity.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.