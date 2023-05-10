News & Insights

US Markets
FRG

CEO-led consortium to take Franchise Group private in $2.6 bln deal

May 10, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal in paragraphs 2,3,4

May 10 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group Inc FRG.O would be taken private by a management group led by CEO Brian Kahn in a deal valued at about $2.6 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

The consortium, which also includes B. Riley Financial Inc and private equity firm Irradiant Partners, would pay $30 per share, slightly above stock's closing price of $29.92 as of Jan. 9, a day before reports of a potential management buyout first surfaced.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023, after which Franchise Group's management team, including Kahn, would continue to lead the company and run its current portfolio of retail brands.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.