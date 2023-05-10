CEO-led consortium to take Franchise Group private in $2.6 bln deal

Adds details on deal in paragraphs 2,3,4

May 10 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group Inc FRG.O would be taken private by a management group led by CEO Brian Kahn in a deal valued at about $2.6 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

The consortium, which also includes B. Riley Financial Inc and private equity firm Irradiant Partners, would pay $30 per share, slightly above stock's closing price of $29.92 as of Jan. 9, a day before reports of a potential management buyout first surfaced.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023, after which Franchise Group's management team, including Kahn, would continue to lead the company and run its current portfolio of retail brands.

