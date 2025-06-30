CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells Some Shares of Cryoport (CYRX)

According to the SEC Form 4 filing on June 26, 2025, Jerrell Shelton, president and CEO, exercised $5 per share options on 16,344 shares of Cryoport(NASDAQ:CYRX) and proceeded to sell them at $7.0586 per share (on average) on June 24, 2025, for a total sale price of $115,365.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Transaction size 16,344 shares (~$115,365) Form 4 filed June 26, 2025; option exercise and sale Post-transaction position 928,763 shares (~$6.77 million) 1.85% ownership as of June 26, 2025 Option price vs 50-day MA $5.00 vs $6.29 20.5% below 50-day moving average (as of June 27, 2025) Option price vs 200-day MA $5.00 vs $6.96 28.2% below 200-day moving average (as of June 27, 2025) YTD performance 1.9% Price change as of June 30, 2025

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to the insider’s historical trading patterns?

The exercise and sale of 16,344 shares is below Jerrell Shelton's historical median transaction size of 50,000 shares and the 75th percentile value of 158,829 shares, with an average of 7.4 trades per year and a 23.5% rate of option-related transactions.

The option price of $5 per share is 20.5% below the 50-day moving average and 28.2% below the 200-day moving average, reflecting typical option exercise pricing rather than a market sale.

After the transaction, Jerrell Shelton retains 928,763 shares, representing a 1.85% ownership stake and a market value of approximately $6.77 million, maintaining significant alignment with shareholders.

This transaction follows a pattern of frequent trading by insiders, with the previous gap between trades at six days, consistent with the insider’s high annual activity rate and regular participation in option exercises.

Company overview

Company Data Market Data Revenue (2024): $228.39 million Current price: $7.94 Net income loss (2024): $114.76 million Dividend yield: 0.0% Employees: 1,090 50-day moving average: $6.29 One-year stock price change: 14.8% 200-day moving average: $6.96

Company snapshot

Provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions, cloud-based logistics management, cryogenic shippers, and specimen storage services for life sciences applications.

Generates revenue through the provision of logistics management, transportation, storage, and consulting services for biologic commodities and specimens.

Serves biopharma, pharmaceutical, animal health, and human reproductive medicine clients across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

Cryoport is a specialized provider of temperature-controlled logistics and storage solutions for the life sciences sector, supporting the global movement and preservation of sensitive biological materials. The company leverages proprietary technology and cloud-based platforms to ensure regulatory compliance and shipment integrity for its clients.

Foolish take

While I'm not a fan of following top insiders' actions when they buy or sell their own stock, I think I'd follow Shelton here if I were a Cryoport stockholder and unload my holdings.



While the company operates an interesting business at the intersection of healthcare and logistics, its recent performance is not overly impressive. Cryoport has seen drops in revenue in recent quarters and has posted losses that have been rather deep at times. Meanwhile, there haven't been any developments lately suggesting any kind of meaningful reversal in its financial trajectory is in the works.

Earlier this month, the company completed the sale of its CryoPDP specialty courier business to global logistics king DHL Group (OTC:DHLG.Y). While this slims Cryoport some and provides a bit of a cash infusion from the divestment, I don't think it'll tip Cryoport stock into buy territory on its own. I wouldn't be a buyer of the company's shares, at least until some clearer signs of potential improvement emerge.

