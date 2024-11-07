CEO Of Jefferies Financial Gr Sold $28.90M In Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 7, RICHARD HANDLER, CEO at Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that HANDLER sold 400,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Gr. The total transaction amounted to $28,902,360.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Jefferies Financial Gr shares down by 0.07%, trading at $72.01.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jefferies Financial Gr

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. It has two reportable segments; Investment Banking and Capital Markets which is also the majority revenue generating segment, includes securities, commodities, corporate lending, futures and foreign exchange capital markets activities and its investment banking business, which provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across different sectors. The Asset Management reportable business segment provides alternative investment management services to investors in the U.S. and overseas and generates investment income from capital invested in and managed by it or its affiliated asset managers.

A Deep Dive into Jefferies Financial Gr's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Jefferies Financial Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.18% as of 31 August, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 60.41%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Jefferies Financial Gr's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.78. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 30.79, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.68 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 5.95 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Jefferies Financial Gr's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.