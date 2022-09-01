CEO exit gives Reckitt suitors a narrow window

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reckitt Benckiser’s newly rudderless C-suite creates an opening for a potential bidder. On Thursday Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan announced he was leaving the $55 billion Durex condom maker for personal reasons, after only three years. The half-complete nature of his turnaround offers a window for any interested suitors to strike.

Reckitt’s financials were once in need of a heavy dose of Dettol. In 2017, Narasimhan’s predecessor loaded the company with debt following an overambitious $17 billion takeover of U.S. baby food maker Mead Johnson. Investors then endured 13 consecutive quarters of missed targets and were preparing for a breakup of the business before Narasimhan took the helm in 2019.

The abrupt nature of his exit, which sent Reckitt shares down 4% on Thursday, will leave investors wondering whether there’s more pain to come. Inflationary risks are an obvious danger for a company that depends on branded products. Consumers may begin to trade down from these if the cost of living bites hard. A sales boost from U.S. baby food sales won’t necessarily last.

Still, the Nurofen maker has beaten analyst expectations of late and reckons it is on track to deliver a mid-20% adjusted EBIT margin in the next three to five years. Thus far it has managed to raise prices on products like Finish dishwasher tablets and Vanish stain remover, enabling it raise guidance on revenue growth for 2022 from 1% to 4% to 5% to 8%. Reckitt is expected to deliver higher revenue growth than $329 billion Procter & Gamble and $65 billion Colgate Palmolive over the next four years, according to Refinitiv estimates.

More pertinently for potential buyers, this success has failed to close the discount to its big U.S. rivals. Reckitt trades on 19 times its forward earnings, while P&G and Colgate are on 23 and 24 times respectively. With an enterprise value exceeding $60 billion Reckitt remains a big pill to swallow, and if Colgate or P&G made a play they would need synergies to bump up a lowly 4% return, assuming a 30% premium. But Narasimhan’s half-finished overhaul gives scope for a suitor that believes the company can hit its growth targets to take the credit.

CONTEXT NEWS

Reckitt Benckiser Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September after three years in the role, the company said on Sept. 1.

Narasimhan, 55, joined the company in September 2019 from PepsiCo and was the first external candidate to take the helm at Reckitt since the maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen tablets was formed in 1999.

He will be replaced by senior independent director Nicandro Durante while the board "evaluates and selects the future leadership", Reckitt said in a statement.

Reckitt, which also makes Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, will continue to implement its current strategy under Durante, the company added.

Narasimhan decided to leave for personal reasons and to relocate to the United States, having been approached with a new opportunity there, Reckitt said without elaborating.

Shares in Reckitt were down 5% by 0750 GMT on Sept. 1.

