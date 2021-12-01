CEO & Executive Director William Cyr Just Bought 2.4% More Shares In Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Potential Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Executive Director, William Cyr, recently bought US$200k worth of stock, paying US$110 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.4%.

Freshpet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Daryl Brewster, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$140 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$108. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.32k shares worth US$665k. But insiders sold 19.92k shares worth US$2.8m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Freshpet than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$138. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$108), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FRPT Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Freshpet

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Freshpet insiders own about US$140m worth of shares (which is 3.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Freshpet Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Freshpet insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Freshpet (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

