CEO & Director Robert Swan Just Bought 8.5% More Shares In Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Those following along with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Swan, CEO & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.5m on stock at an average price of US$55.57. While that only increased their holding size by 8.5%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Intel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Swan was the biggest purchase of Intel shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$55.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.0m for 51.74k shares. But they sold 491.00 shares for US$32k. In total, Intel insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:INTC Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2021

Does Intel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Intel insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 0.04% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intel Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Intel we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Intel is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

