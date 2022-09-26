CEO & Director Jian He Just Bought 1,559% More Shares In LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Director, Jian He, recently bought a whopping US$2.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$1.25. That increased their holding by a full 1,559%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

LightInTheBox Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jian He is the biggest insider purchase of LightInTheBox Holding shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jian He.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:LITB Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 15% of LightInTheBox Holding shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The LightInTheBox Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in LightInTheBox Holding shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

