CEO & Director Daniel Passeri Just Bought 6.5% More Shares In Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) CEO & Director, Daniel Passeri, recently bought US$50k worth of stock, for US$14.72 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 6.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Cue Biopharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Cameron Gray made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$15.30 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.08. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Cue Biopharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CUE Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

Does Cue Biopharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cue Biopharma insiders own about US$61m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cue Biopharma Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Cue Biopharma shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cue Biopharma. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cue Biopharma (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

