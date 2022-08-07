CEO & Director Bernard Kim Just Bought 1,508% More Shares In Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Director, Bernard Kim, recently bought a whopping US$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$63.58. That purchase boosted their holding by 1,508%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Match Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Bernard Kim is the biggest insider purchase of Match Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$67.78. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Bernard Kim was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MTCH Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Match Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Match Group shares, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Match Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Match Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Match Group is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

