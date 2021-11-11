CEO-designate of NSO spyware firm quits, citing U.S. blacklist, Israeli media say

Clarifies role, adds details

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

NSO Group declined to comment.

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO.

