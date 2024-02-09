CEO cuts Fast Retailing stake as shares near Nikkei weighting cap

By Noriyuki Hirata

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing 9983.T Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai reduced his stake in the company as shares in the largest constituent of the benchmark Nikkei 225 index .N225 was close to hitting the benchmark's weighting cap at the end of January.

The share sale by Yanai, who is Japan's richest person and also founder of the Uniqlo-brand clothing stores, took place around Jan. 31, when Fast Retailing's weighting on the Nikkei was 10.94%.

Nikkei introduced a 12% cap on the weight of each constituent in the index in October 2022, and the cap will be reduced to 10% at the end of July, leading to speculation that Yanai would again reduce his stake around that date.

"The latest sale of shares raised speculation that there will be a similar sale of stocks by Yanai," said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

The Nikkei's weighting reviews, calculated against stock prices on certain days, are in response to criticism of the index's breadth, as a few big stocks set its direction.

Fast Retailing shares jumped 13% this year, outperforming the Nikkei's 10% gain, as investors scooped up heavyweight stocks, lifting the index to a 34-year high on Friday.

Yanai cut his stake in the company to 18.20% from 19.23% between Jan. 15 and Feb. 2, public disclosure dated on Feb. 9 showed. The stake held in his family was reduced to 42.30% from 43.32%, meaning that collectively the family sold shares worth about 70 billion yen ($470 million).

Yanai is likely selling shares to try and keep the price down and keep the stock from breaking the weighting cap. Otherwise, passive investors who track indexes and allocate shares accordingly would sell a much larger portion of shares if the cap was broken.

Index-tracking funds would sell an estimated 300 billion yen in Fast Retailing shares if the company's weighting broke the index cap, according to Masuzawa.

Records show that Yanai also sold shares in the company in July last year when the stock was close to breaking the cap.

A Fast Retailing spokesperson said the company is not in a position to comment on the sale of shares by its founder.

Fast Retailing shares closed down 0.92% on Friday.

($1 = 149.3900 yen)

(Repporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Tom Hogue)

