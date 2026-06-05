The CEO Cashed Out Comp — Here's What Actually Matters for UE Investors

Key Points

Olson sold 180,587 common shares for a total transaction value of ~$3.92 million.

The sale represented 98.01% of Olson's direct common share holdings.

All shares were held and sold directly.

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Jeffrey S. Olson, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), reported the direct sale of 180,587 common shares for approximately ~$3.92 million via open-market transactions on May 8, 2026 and May 11, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 180,587 Transaction value ~$3.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,665 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$80K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.72); post-transaction value based on June 1, 2026 market close ($22.19).

Key questions

What was the mechanism and context for this sale?

The transaction involved converting 180,587 LTIP Units into common shares, which were then immediately sold in the open market, reflecting routine monetization of equity awards rather than a discretionary sale of long-held shares.

The transaction involved converting 180,587 LTIP Units into common shares, which were then immediately sold in the open market, reflecting routine monetization of equity awards rather than a discretionary sale of long-held shares. How did this sale affect Olson's direct ownership of Urban Edge common shares?

This transaction reduced Olson's direct ownership of common shares by 98.01%, leaving only 3,665 shares held directly after the sale as of May 11, 2026.

This transaction reduced Olson's direct ownership of common shares by 98.01%, leaving only 3,665 shares held directly after the sale as of May 11, 2026. How does the size and cadence of this disposition compare to Olson's historical trading activity?

Over the past 16 months, Olson has executed two direct sales (including this one), with the current transaction sized in line with the available share capacity after prior conversions and sales; the sequential decline in sale volumes reflects the stepwise reduction of available common shares for disposition.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 1 2026) $22.19 Market capitalization $2.79 billion Revenue (TTM) $486.39 million Net income (TTM) $112.6 million

Company snapshot

UE owns, manages, acquires, and redevelops retail real estate properties, with a portfolio of 78 assets totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

It operates as a diversified REIT, generating revenue primarily from rental income and property management fees within urban communities.

The company serves national and regional retailers, with a concentration in the New York metropolitan area targeting high-density urban markets.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust specializing in retail-focused assets in densely populated urban regions, primarily around New York City. The company leverages its scale and local expertise to acquire, redevelop, and manage high-traffic retail centers. Its strategic focus on urban markets and value-add redevelopment positions it competitively within the diversified REIT sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Urban Edge operates along the D.C.-to-Boston corridor, with its heaviest concentration in the New York metro area — suburban assets anchored by grocery and necessity-based tenants that generate consistent foot traffic. For a REIT (real estate investment trust), the numbers that matter most are occupancy, FFO (funds from operations), and whether the dividend looks sustainable. On those fronts, the picture is cautiously constructive: occupancy sat at 89.9% as of March, same-property NOI (net operating income) grew 2.4% year-over-year, and FFO came in meaningfully ahead of the prior year period. The redevelopment pipeline adds future NOI upside if execution holds. The risk worth watching is refinancing — roughly $206 million in mortgage debt matures within the next 12 months, and how that gets handled will affect both FFO and the company's flexibility on the dividend. Two tenant bankruptcies disclosed in the quarter are a reminder that necessity-anchored doesn't mean risk-free. If you’re new to how REITs work differently from regular stocks, this primer on REITs vs. Stocks is a useful starting point.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.