CEO Brian Chesky Just Sold More Than $24 Million in Airbnb Stock. Should Investors Follow Suit?

Key Points

Reports emerged that Airbnb's chief executive sold a significant portion of company stock over the past week.

However, the devil is in the details, and there's nothing nefarious behind the sales.

Chesky's remaining holdings help provide important context.

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The past couple of years have been a rollercoaster ride for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock investors. The company is widely viewed as a pioneer in the "sharing economy," carving out a successful niche in home rentals and the travel industry. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Chesky, Airbnb has grown from a scrappy start-up to a global travel platform with an ever-expanding suite of stays and experiences.

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While the company's performance has been solid, short-term economic concerns have weighed on Airbnb stock, which is treading water so far in 2026. To add insult to injury, Chesky just sold millions of Airbnb shares, making some shareholders justifiably concerned. After all, if the CEO is selling shares, is it time for investors to follow suit?

Let's see what the evidence suggests.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

What's weighing on the stock

Before digging into the details, it's worthwhile to examine the company’s recent performance to see if there’s cause for concern -- and the most recent quarter is a good starting point.

In the first quarter, Airbnb generated revenue that climbed 18% year over year to $2.7 billion. This resulted in diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26, which rose 8%. The company also delivered $1.7 billion in free cash flow (FCF), with a 64% FCF margin -- which shows that Airbnb is highly efficient at converting sales into cash, affording the company a degree of financial flexibility.

Other key business metrics were solid. The company's gross booking value -- which represents the total amount paid by guests for bookings on its platform -- increased 19% to $29.2 billion, while nights and seats booked rose 9% to 156.2 million.

Despite macroeconomic concerns, Airbnb continues to grow at a solid pace.

By the numbers

Several regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provided details about the stock sales. Over the past week, Chesky sold a total of 181,316 shares at prices ranging from $134 to $136.14. In all, the sale totaled more than $24.5 million. A sale of that magnitude might make investors a bit concerned, especially since it was the CEO making the sale. It might be easy to reach the conclusion that the chief executive knows something we don't -- but that isn't the case here. A closer look at the filing provides important context.

Chesky receives a base salary of $1 and is awarded restricted stock units (RSUs) for the vast majority of his compensation. This is a way to tie his compensation to long-term company performance and align his interests with those of Airbnb shareholders. Chesky has been holding these RSUs for more than three years, with these tranches issued in May 2023. Furthermore, vesting of these RSUs depends on the length of the CEO's service and the stock reaching certain price thresholds.

It's also important to note that this is a drop in the bucket compared to the chief executive's total stake, which amounts to roughly 66 million shares of Airbnb stock, which are collectively worth nearly $9 billion. He also controls roughly 32% of the company's voting power.

Finally, the sale was part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, a prearranged plan that allows company insiders to buy or sell shares of stock without running afoul of insider trading rules. This plan was previously arranged, providing investors with assurances that there's nothing nefarious going on here.

The old adage

Given Chesky's sizable sale of Airbnb stock, should investors follow suit? There's an old adage on Wall Street: There are plenty of reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. In this case, the reason for selling is that this is part of his regular compensation package, and the CEO needed to raise some cash.

Moreover, given that Chesky still holds Airbnb shares worth nearly $9 billion, I don't view the sale as being anything more than him managing his finances.

As a general rule, I would never sell a stock simply because a company executive is selling -- particularly if they still hold a substantial position.

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Danny Vena, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.