CEO and President of Transocean Sells 66,000 Shares. Does That Signal Pessimism?

Key Points

Keelan Adamson sold nearly 5% of his total shares in Transocean.

Transocean is the world's largest offshore oil and gas drilling contractor.

Volatility in global oil prices has impacted offshore exploration drilling.

The stock appears to be deeply discounted; however, a turnaround in growth prospects may be years away.

On Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2025, Keelan Adamson, President and CEO of Transocean (NYSE:RIG), sold 66,437 shares in open-market transactions for a total value of ~$298,966, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 66,437 Open-market shares sold (code 'S') in this filing. Transaction value ~$298,966.50 Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.50). Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,303,715 Directly held shares after transaction completion. Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.9 million Calculated using an average price of $4.50 per share.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $4.50.

Key questions

What was the pricing context of the transaction?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $4.50, slightly above the Dec. 5, 2025, closing price of $4.44, and about 8.9% above the current share price of $4.13 as of Dec. 12, 2025.

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $4.50, slightly above the Dec. 5, 2025, closing price of $4.44, and about 8.9% above the current share price of $4.13 as of Dec. 12, 2025. Does the filing suggest any use of derivative or indirect ownership structures?

No derivative instruments or indirect holding entities were disclosed in the trade; all shares sold were held directly by Adamson.

No derivative instruments or indirect holding entities were disclosed in the trade; all shares sold were held directly by Adamson. How does this event fit into Adamson's historical trading cadence and capacity?

Adamson's recent sell cadence shows two open-market sales in 2025, with this final transaction aligning with a pattern of sequential reductions and the complete depletion of direct equity capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.9 billion Net income (TTM) ($2.9 billion) Employees 5,470 1-year price change 4.8%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 5, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Transocean is a leading provider of offshore drilling services, operating a diversified fleet of mobile offshore drilling units for oil and gas exploration and production, focused on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment markets.

The company generates revenue primarily through long-term contracts with energy companies, leasing drilling rigs and associated crews for offshore well development projects. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned oil firms, and independent exploration and production companies worldwide.

The company leverages decades of industry experience and technical expertise to support complex exploration and production projects globally. Its strategic emphasis on advanced rig capabilities positions it as a key partner for major energy producers seeking reliable offshore drilling solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Adamson's stock sale of approximately $300,000 constituted about 5% of his holding in Transocean stock. That’s not necessarily out of the ordinary. However, the stock has lost more than half its value over the last couple of years since peaking in July 2023.

As CEO and president, the sale could reflect a lack of optimism in the near-term growth prospects of the world's largest offshore drilling contractor. The company’s bottom line has been largely in negative territory since 2017, except for a few quarters.

The major challenge currently is that Transocean carries a substantial amount of debt on its balance sheet. Over the last eight years, its operating cash flows have barely covered its interest expenses.

Volatility in global oil prices has impacted offshore exploration drilling, a segment among the most challenging in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. This means it’s harder for management to accurately predict revenue and plan the company’s fleet usage.

Transocean’s debt-to-capital ratio hovers ‌around 42%. However, management has quietly been diluting its stock, with diluted outstanding shares nearly tripling since 2017.

Nonetheless, if you have a long-term perspective on the offshore drilling sector and identify factors that could benefit Transocean, the stock might be significantly undervalued. A price-to-book ratio of just 0.5 suggests the market is currently valuing the company at just half the worth of its assets on its balance sheet.

A price-to-sales ratio of 0.9 also suggests the stock is selling at a discount. The turnaround, however, may take longer than it looks.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at prevailing market prices.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through another entity, such as a trust or partnership, rather than owned directly.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, like options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Equity capacity: The total amount of shares an individual is able to own or control in a company.

Cadence: The pattern or frequency of transactions or events over a period of time.

Ultra-deepwater: Offshore drilling environments with water depths typically greater than 7,500 feet.

Harsh environment markets: Offshore regions with challenging conditions, such as extreme weather or deep water, requiring specialized equipment.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Isac Simon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Transocean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

