CEO and chairman say 'adios' Amigo in founder's boardroom coup

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Amigo AMGO.L founder James Benamor staged an apparent boardroom coup on Monday, returning to the subprime lender and prompting the exit of its chief executive and chairman.

Benamor's Richmond Group investment vehicle, Amigo's biggest investor with a 60.6% stake, has been pushing for more than a year to nominate two board members, after speculation the firm is vulnerable to a takeover due to its low share price.

Amigo said Benamor, who founded the firm in 2005, was becoming a non-independent and non-executive director, while Kelly Black, who heads Richmond's Measurement & Improvement division, will also join its board.

The Bournemouth-based company, which issues loans that a borrower's family or friends can guarantee, said Hamish Paton is stepping down less than five months since becoming CEO.

Chairman Stephan Wilcke told the board that he would not seek a new mandate at Amigo's annual general meeting in 2020.

Another top executive, Clare Salmon who chairs Amigo's remuneration committee, will follow suit, saying she would seek to leave at the first suitable opportunity.

Amigo's shares were up 1.6% at 61.6 pence at 0944 GMT.

"Benamor is clearly unhappy with the share price performance in recent months and feels he needs to take more control," said analyst John Cronin of Goodbody.

"While there has been some speculation that this could be a prelude to a takeover by Richmond ... we categorically do not believe that this is on the agenda for now," Cronin added.

Amigo, which faces a tough economic outlook and growing regulatory pressure, has a market value of 288 million pounds and its shares more than halved to a record low in late August when it reported a rise in first-quarter impairments and costs and warned of slower annual growth in its loan book.

Black's appointment will take effect no later than May 28, 2020 once Amigo has recruited an additional independent non-executive director in order to maintain the balance of independent non-executive directors to other directors.

Paton will remain subject to his 12 month notice period in order to ensure an orderly transition to a new CEO.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)

