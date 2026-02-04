CENX's Hawesville Site Sale to Facilitate AI Data Campus Buildout

Century Aluminum Company CENX recently announced the divestment of its Hawesville, KY, facility to TeraWulf Inc., which intends to transform the location into a large-scale digital infrastructure campus focused on high-performance computing and AI-driven applications.

Century will keep a non-controlling minority ownership stake, maintaining exposure to the project’s long-term upside and community impact. The redevelopment is expected to boost local economic growth through construction activity and the creation of permanent, skilled jobs, while converting the underutilized site into a modern, scalable data and computing hub.

Having more than 250 buildable acres for compute capacity, the property offers strong power advantages, including direct access to high-voltage transmission, an energized on-site substation and approximately 480 megawatts of existing capacity, with room to expand further. The project advances TeraWulf’s push to expand its 2.8 GW energy-efficient digital infrastructure to meet growing AI and data center demand, while supporting Century’s broader U.S. investment strategy.

Last year, CENX announced new investments, which will more than double total U.S. domestic aluminum production. These include the expansion of its Mt. Holly smelter and its new, state-of-the-art 750,000MT smelter to be built in Inola, OK, with partner Emirates Global Aluminium.

Shares of CENX have popped 173.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 51.4% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CENX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CENX currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are NN, Inc. NNBR, TriMas, Corporation TRS and Novozymes A/S NVZMY. NNBR, TRS, and NVZMY carry a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNBR’s current-year loss stands at 1 cent per share, implying a 94.1% year-over-year improvement. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 98%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, indicating a 26.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 6.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVZMY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.31 per share, indicating a 23% year-over-year increase. Shares of NVZMY have jumped 6.5% over the past year.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TriMas Corporation (TRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NN, Inc. (NNBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.