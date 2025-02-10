$CENX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CENX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,370,932 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CENX:
$CENX Insider Trading Activity
$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739.
- GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000
$CENX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 21,510,639 shares (+1607.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $349,117,670
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,401,638 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,748,584
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 932,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,132,705
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 581,586 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,439,140
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 363,261 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,895,726
- MORGAN STANLEY added 352,027 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,713,398
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 319,164 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,180,031
