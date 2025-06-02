$CENX stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CENX stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $71,658,736 of trading volume.

$CENX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CENX:

$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739 .

. GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000

ROBERT F HOFFMAN (SVP, IT and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $151,174.

$CENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

