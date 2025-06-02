$CENX stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CENX stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $71,658,736 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CENX:
$CENX Insider Trading Activity
$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739.
- GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000
- ROBERT F HOFFMAN (SVP, IT and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $151,174.
$CENX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,672,610 shares (+532.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,043,641
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,508,737 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,489,188
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 1,169,553 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,706,903
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,040,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,317,470
- INVESCO LTD. removed 973,692 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,071,723
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,919,999
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 657,985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,212,201
