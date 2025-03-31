CENX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.84, changing hands as low as $17.27 per share. Century Aluminum Co. shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CENX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CENX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.404 per share, with $25.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.91.

