CENTURYMMUNITIES Earnings Results: $CCS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CENTURYMMUNITIES ($CCS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, missing estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $903,230,000, missing estimates of $933,879,663 by $-30,649,663.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CCS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CENTURYMMUNITIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of CENTURYMMUNITIES stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 487,402 shares (+2551.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,755,810
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 450,914 shares (+67.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,079,051
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 323,300 shares (+1879.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,717,288
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 281,430 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,645,704
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC removed 275,612 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,218,896
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 269,926 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,801,771
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 230,113 shares (+51.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,881,089
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.