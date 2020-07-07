CenturyLink Ups Cloud Solutions With Tripartite Partnership

In a concerted effort to accelerate cloud connectivity solutions for enterprises, CenturyLink, Inc. CTL recently announced that it has expanded its tripartite partnership with VMware, Inc. VMW and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL. Notably, the tech giants will capitalize on CenturyLink’s avant-garde hybrid cloud solutions to address growing digital demands of businesses based in Asia Pacific regions. It is worth mentioning that majority of the enterprises are shifting their workloads to multi-cloud networking environments for an agile IT infrastructure.



CenturyLink’s innovative hybrid networking platform provides greater flexibility to businesses with multiple deployment options. Markedly, the Hybrid Cloud Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that enables teams to quickly provision, interact and modify networking environments with an optimized hybrid IT cloud ecosystem. Equipped with advanced managed services, the innovative platform seamlessly pools resources from multiple clouds and centrally manages them. This makes the process faster and cost effective. It can also be used in various use cases like e-commerce and provides a perfect platform for developing and testing software applications.



The collaboration will also leverage CenturyLink’s software-defined datacenter solution which is a vital component of its managed private cloud service built on VMware Cloud Foundation. It is customizable to business needs and combines storage and network virtualization into a natively integrated stack to address the demands of the digital age. Reportedly, the solution — which is available in more than 2,200 datacenters globally — will enable enterprises to scale up private and public cloud networks with an improved customer experience. Customers can further utilize CenturyLink’s Cloud Application Manager and Cloud Connect solutions for improved connectivity. The hybrid cloud infrastructure helps customers build streamlined applications from the data center and minimizes IT downtime and migration risks with greater operational flexibility.



Notably, CenturyLink is focused on the execution of its strategies that hinges on four key areas — investing in growth through product and network expansions, delivering enhanced customer experience across business, transforming operations to improve efficiency and employee experience as well as deleveraging to strengthen its balance sheet. The Monroe, LA-based communications services company aims to be the trusted connection provider to networked ecosphere and is focused on delivering technology that enhances customer experience. With this latest move, several businesses and enterprises across the Asia Pacific region will have a first-hand access to CenturyLink’s advanced network infrastructure based on VMware and Dell cloud solutions.



The company is focused on transforming its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interaction, which bodes well for future revenue growth. It introduced Dynamic Connections as part of its Cloud Connect portfolio and announced the global expansion of its SD-WAN solutions, while extending its platform to cloud service and software-as-a-service providers. Also, it is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps, while extending its fiber footprint. The company intends to expand its network infrastructure in 20 cities this year, as it helps customers meet rising demand for high-speed connectivity.



